COVID-stricken Noah Lyles collapses after getting bronze, one of 8 US medals at Olympic track

It was Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone vs her own world record

An hour after that shock, Americans Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lowered her world record for the sixth time, finishing the 400-meter hurdles in 50.37 seconds for another Olympic blowout.

That was one of three gold medals and eight overall the US won on a night filled with big events.

Tara Davis-Woodhall jumped 7.10 meters to capture the long jump and get in the Olympic win column next to some greats, including Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Brittney Reese.

Grant Holloway cruised to gold in the 110 hurdles, claiming the Olympic title that eluded him three years ago in his only major-championship loss.

Lyles seemed like a sure thing, until things got weird the night before

Coming into Paris, Lyles, the three-time world champion with the American record and the world’s best time of 2024 on his resume, had seemed like as sure a thing in the 200 as any single athlete at track this side of McLaughlin-Levrone.

After opening with a scintillating win in the 100 four nights earlier, he was trying to become the first man to complete the 100-200 double since Usain Bolt did it eight years ago.

A troubling sign, however, came the night before when Lyles finished second in his semifinal heat, also to Tebogo. It marked the first time he had lost a 200-meter race of any sort since his disappointing third-place finish in Tokyo.

He also hurried out of the stadium after that loss and went to the medical tent — a rare occasion when he didn’t stop to talk to reporters. His coach said he was fine.

Lyles said he tested positive two days after the 100 final

Turns out he wasn’t. Lyles said he tested positive early Tuesday morning and quickly got into quarantine.

He drank fluids, rested as much as possible and tried to gear up for the race. USATF said in a statement that Lyles was given “a thorough medical evaluation” and chose to compete.

“We respect his decision and will continue to monitor his condition closely,” the statement said.

The scene after the race was jarring. Usually one of the most energetic guys on the track, both before and after any sprint, Lyles collapsed, rolled onto his side and gasped for breath. He turned over on his hands and knees, then went to one knee, and balanced himself with his fist.

He finally stood up and wobbled toward the medics, signaling for a cup of water. Then, he left in a wheelchair.

“It definitely was an effect,” Lyles said. “But I mean, to be honest, I’m more proud of myself than anything for coming out and getting the bronze medal with COVID.”

This bronze medal feels different than the last one

It will take time for all the repercussions of this race to play out.

There’s still a chance Lyles could end up as the bigger-than-track superstar he set out to become after his disappointment in Tokyo three years ago.