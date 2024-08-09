Paris Olympics 2024: Stylistic change behind India's hockey glory

CHENNAI: After that utterly chaotic and ultimately fateful loss to New Zealand on penalties at the World Cup in India last year (3-3 after regulation time), something had to change.

Sure, under Graham Reid, the side had broken a four-decades long Olympic drought but playing an ultra-fast, attacking brand of hockey added an additional layer of jeopardy. While that sort of attacking DNA suited India, they needed more security at the back.

Hockey, unlike football, sees a lot of goals scored. However, like football, most of the champions share one common trait. The most successful nations are teams who concede the least number of goals. In recent times in men's hockey, the likes of Belgium and Germany have comfortably won global titles while keeping average goals conceded to below 2 (that theme is set to continue in Paris as well — Germany and Netherlands, this year's finalists, have conceded 19 goals between them in 14 matches).

In Craig Fulton's first press conference after he was appointed as coach of the men's team, he shocked the watching journalists when he described his coaching philosophy as 'defend to win'. "I would like to have our defensive structures in place because that's the first step of attacking."

His big two tests in 2023 were conquered without a lot of jeopardy. The Asian Champions Trophy and the Asian Games. With all due respect to the Asian game, India are the current top dogs and these titles were bare minimum (it's a bit like Rafa Nadal against players outside the Top-50 in the Parisian clay).