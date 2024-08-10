Sha’Carri Richardson rallies US women in Olympic 4x100 while men shut out again

SAINT-DENIS, France: Sha’Carri Richardson made her first Olympic gold-medal moment memorable — giving the sprinters behind her the side-eye, then stomping her foot to the track on her final step across the finish line.

Afterward, she moved aside to watch the US men do what they do best in the 4x100 relay — find a way to lose.

Richardson, who won silver in the 100 last weekend, powered from third to first in the anchor leg to lift the United States to victory Friday, then had a front-row seat to watch the US men extend their streak to 20 years without a medal at the Games.

“I was very comfortable with these ladies,” Richardson said of a foursome that includes her training partners, 100-meter bronze medalist Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry, and 200-meter champion Gabby Thomas.

The men were racing without Noah Lyles, who called it quits for the Olympics after winning the bronze medal in the 200 while fighting COVID. Hard to think that even he could’ve saved them.

This race unraveled on the first exchange, when Christian Coleman crashed into Kenny Bednarek, then actually ran by him as they were awkwardly passing the baton.

By the time Fred Kerley took the stick for the anchor lap, the US was in seventh place. They ended up being disqualified for the illegal pass. Not even Lyles could’ve overcome that.

“It just didn’t happen,” Coleman said. “Maybe we could have put in some more work. I just think in the moment it didn’t happen.”

US loss opens it up for Canada and De Grasse to get a win.

With the US out, Andre De Grasse put a bright mark on his otherwise disappointing Olympics by anchoring Canada to gold in a time of 37.50 seconds.

It was the first medal in Paris for De Grasse, and the first for the Canadians in the one-lap relay since Donovan Bailey anchored them in 1996. South Africa finished second and Britain third.

The secret?

“We’ve been together since 2021, or 2019, even,” De Grasse said. “We all train in Florida. We always practice for this moment. We know what we’re capable of.”

America’s Rai Benjamin pulls off hurdles victory

In the evening’s final race, American Rai Benjamin finally pulled out of the shadow of world-record holder Karsten Warholm, getting his first individual major title by blowing past the defending champion in 46.46 seconds.