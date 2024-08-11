Harrie Lavreysen wins third Olympic gold, Ellesse Andrews wins second, on final day of Paris Games

MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX: Harrie Lavreysen gamely held off Australia's Matthew Glaetzer and Matthew Richardson in the finals of the men's keirin Sunday, giving the Dutch sprinter his third gold medal of the Olympics on the final day of track cycling at the Paris Games.

Just as Lavreysen was hitting the front stretch of the final lap, Kaiya Ota of Japan swerved up the track and collided with Jack Carlin behind him. The British rider went down heavily and slid to a stop on the bottom of the track, where he lay motionless for a moment as medics rushed to check on him. Carlin eventually stood up and was able to walk off the track.

Lavreysen won the sprint and team sprint gold medals, and then finished the job after coming up just short of the trifecta at the Tokyo Games. He won gold in both sprints there but had to settle for bronze in the keirin.

Richardson took the silver medal to go with silver in the sprint and bronze in the team sprint, while Glaetzer earned his second bronze medal of the Paris Games after also competing for Australia in the team sprint.

In the women's sprint competition earlier Sunday, Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand won her second gold medal and third overall of the Paris Games by sweeping Germany's Lea Friedrich at the Vélodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

Andrews, whose father, Jon, competed at the 1992 Barcelona Games, rode brilliantly in the best-of-three finals. The 24-year-old from Christchurch won their opening race from the lead, holding off Friedrich all the way to the line, and then roared around the outside and past her German rival in the second race to capture the gold medal.

Andrews also won the keirin and teamed with Rebecca Petch and Shaane Fulton to win silver in the team sprint.

In the race for sprint bronze, Emma Finucane of Britain swept Dutch rider Hetty van de Wouw, winning both of their races from the front. It was the second medal for the 21-year-old from Wales after her bronze in the keirin.

The only medal left in track cycling on the final day of the Paris Games was the women's omnium, where defending champion Jennifer Valente of the U.S. had the lead entering the points race, the last event in the multidiscipline competition.