Paris Olympics: Welcome to the race of the games

Just before the Rio Olympics, Ledecky, still a teen, was considered unbeatable. She was so ahead of the rest of the pack, that a piece in the New York Times began a feature like this. “The question,” they had written, “is not whether Katie Ledecky will win. But by how much?”

The generational talent was like an orca in the pool in Brazil as she decimated the competition in front of her. She entered into five events, won gold in four of them and set new world marks in two of them. To underline her dominance, there was an image just after she touched the wall to signal the end of the 800m freestyle final. She clocked 8:04.79 — silver-medallist Jazmin Carlin wasn’t even past the halfway mark of the last lap. That winning image showed her all alone, waiting for the other athletes to finish, almost looking bored. There was this allure, a myth when it came to describing her feats. Journalists frequently fell into the trap as they tried to overdramatise, perhaps rightly. At a select phone conference where this newspaper was present, one of the questions she was asked was: “Do you feel sorry for your rivals? Because there is an embarrassing distance between you and them.”

The US swimmer, who picked up her first global gold when she was 15 (London Games), didn’t know how to react so she laughed. “I don’t know how to answer that,” she said after collecting her thoughts. “I don’t really pay attention to the distance. I’m always trying to put together my fastest race. You can only control what you can control...”

What made her Rio achievements that bit special was cornering glory in the two middle-distance events and the one long-distance event (200m, 400m, 800m). She combined speed plus endurance, a devastating cocktail and other swimmers couldn’t live with that duopoly (she’s also gun at the 1500m free and won the Olympic gold when it was introduced for women in Tokyo).

Two years later, at the Pan Pacs in Tokyo, Titmus had her first brush with Ledecky and, by extension, immortality. The US athlete kept her crown in the 400m — at this point she was yet to lose an international final in this distance — but Titmus had become the third woman in history to breach four minutes. If that was the teaser, July 21, 2019, was the red-letter day. The young Australian shark had taken down the orca. In the 400m final at the Worlds in South Korea, Ledecky tasted her first-ever defeat in an international final across this distance. For so long, the Maryland-born swimmer had only raced herself; her only competition, a record she had set in a previous event.

After seven years at the top, a question. Put it this way. Was this going to be swimming’s Robin Soderling d. Rafa Nadal at the French Open in 2009 moment? Or was Titmus here to stay? The Olympic final in 2020 couldn’t come fast enough. It lived up to the hype with a pandemic sandwiched between for good measure. Titmus took on the queen of world swimming and swam past her when the finish line was in sight.