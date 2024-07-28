Paris 2024: PV Sindhu opens Olympic campaign with dominant win over Maldives' FA Razzaq

India’s ace shuttler PV Sindhu began her Paris Olympics campaign on Sunday with a commanding victory against the Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq in the women’s badminton singles group stage.

Sindhu, ranked world number 13, breezed past 113th-ranked Fathimath with a dominant 21-9, 21-6 win in the Group M fixture.

After taking an 11-4 lead in the first set, Sindhu maintained her momentum to close it at 21-9. The first game lasted just 13 minutes while the next game took one minute more, earning Sindhu a domineering victory.

The duo last met at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where Sindhu dominated with a 21-4, 21-11 win.

The 10th-seeded Indian, who won a silver medal in the Rio Games in 2016 and a bronze in the last edition in Tokyo, will take on world No. 75 Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in her second Group M game on Wednesday.