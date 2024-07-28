Olympics

Paris 2024: PV Sindhu opens Olympic campaign with dominant win over Maldives' FA Razzaq

Sindhu, ranked world number 13, breezed past 113th-ranked Fathimath with a dominant 21-9, 21-6 win in the Group M fixture.
PV Sindhu during her first match of the Paris Olympics against Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq
PV Sindhu during her first match of the Paris Olympics against Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul RazzaqPhoto | PTI
Online Desk

India’s ace shuttler PV Sindhu began her Paris Olympics campaign on Sunday with a commanding victory against the Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq in the women’s badminton singles group stage.

After taking an 11-4 lead in the first set, Sindhu maintained her momentum to close it at 21-9. The first game lasted just 13 minutes while the next game took one minute more, earning Sindhu a domineering victory.

The duo last met at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where Sindhu dominated with a 21-4, 21-11 win.

The 10th-seeded Indian, who won a silver medal in the Rio Games in 2016 and a bronze in the last edition in Tokyo, will take on world No. 75 Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in her second Group M game on Wednesday.

PV Sindhu
Paris 2024 Olympics
badminton women's singles

