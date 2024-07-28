Wet, wet and wet - inclement weather makes its presence felt at the Games

If anything that is grabbing headlines at the Paris 2024 Games after the spectacular Opening Ceremony, it’s the rain. The weather had been wet, wet and wet. The ceremony on Friday bore the brunt of the inclement weather when it started to rain incessantly as it entered into its climax. Athletes’ transparent ponchos turned saviour and in the land of fashionable clothing lines as humble piece as a poncho stood out. Rain or more rain, spectators on Friday did not leave the banks of Seine. Some just stood there applauding the boatful of athletes, song and mirth of the stars.

There was no respite on Saturday either. It was pouring in the morning and rained almost throughout central France in Châteauroux where the shooting events are being held. Some of the outdoor events are being rescheduled. Urban and youth oriented sports like skateboarding have been postponed till Monday. Some of the matches at Roland Garros were affected as well.