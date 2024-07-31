SEN-sational Lakshya: Indian shuttler stuns All England champ Christie at Paris Olympics

PARIS: The shuttle was flying past Lakshya Sen.

There seemed to be no way he could have retrieved it. Wrong-footed and tangled up after just about managing to put the shuttle across to Jonatan Christie’s side, the point seemed lost. He seemed ready to submit to inevitability.

Then, all of a sudden, his hand teleported the racquet behind his body in one swift reflex. He managed to not only make contact with the shuttle, but sent it at an awkward angle for Christie. The behind-the-back shot is a rarity in badminton, akin to an overhead kick in football or a shot from between the legs in tennis. If it works out, it looks like a conjuring trick. And work out it did, as Christie's answer flew out of the court. That point, in the first game, crushed his resilience, if there was any left by. It also showed the world what Lakshya is capable of. The crowd went delirious. Lakshya seemed unconquerable.

It had been a draw of contrast for Lakshya and PV Sindhu, but in the end, the games were similar. While Sindhu got a relatively easy draw in her group, Lakshya was clubbed against reigning All-England champion Christie. The game, on Wednesday, was effectively a knockout round.

The stats were stacked against Lakshya with the higher-ranked Indonesian having triumphed four times in their five meetings. But a tough draw has its advantages too. A positive result gives an athlete immense confidence to tide over any adversity. For Lakshya, the Group L matches have lent him belief. The momentum, he remarked after the game, is with him now. Now it was a matter of riding it to a medal.

Lakshya's game started a few minutes after Sindhu was done toying with Estonia’s Kristin Kuuba 21-5, 21-10. The Porte de La Chapelle Arena was packed. There were Indian supporters too. As Sindhu was giving her post-match comments at the mixed zone, Lakshya was down 2-8. The signs seemed ominous, the match looked to be another routine affair for Christie.

The Indian crowd sat in silence as Sindhu gave a quick glance at the screen. Things were not going India’s way. The turnaround started just when Sindhu was showcasing her hands, painted with the Olympic rings, to the cameras. Slowly but surely, Lakshya started to force Christie into errors. The latter's line judgements were awful to say the least and Lakshya was in control. The first game finished 21-18 in Lakshya's favour.