STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Ex-Major League Baseball all-star Josh Hamilton charged with child abuse: Reports

The case stems from an alleged incident involving Hamilton and his 14-year-old daughter in which he had turned himself in on October 30 and was later released on bail.

Published: 09th April 2020 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Former Texas Rangers baseball star Josh Hamilton

Former Texas Rangers baseball star Josh Hamilton (Photo| Twitter)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: Former Major League Baseball all-star Josh Hamilton was formally charged with child abuse following an altercation in September with his daughter, the US media reported on Wednesday.

Texas prosecutors charged the 38-year-old Hamilton with injury to a child with intentional bodily injury, which is a third-degree felony under the American penal code. The case stems from an alleged incident involving Hamilton and his 14-year-old daughter, according to Dallas-based television broadcaster CBSDFW and other reports.

Hamilton had turned himself in on October 30 in connection with the case, and he was released on bail. A condition of the bail was that he not have any contact with any child under 17. "Mr Hamilton is innocent of the charge against him and looks forward to clearing his name in court," his lawyer said in a prepared statement at the time of his release.

According to several media reports, Hamilton is alleged to have cursed at his daughter during an argument and threw a water bottle at her, striking her in the upper torso. He is also accused of throwing a chair in her direction and hitting her on the legs with his hands.

Hamilton was the American League's Most Valuable Player in 2010 when he hit a league-leading 359 for the Texas Rangers while adding 32 home runs and 100 RBIs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Josh Hamilton Baseball Major League Baseball Josh Hamilton abuse Texas Rangers
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp