STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

WFI sends proposal to start camp from September 1

After months of indecision, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has finally come up with a plan to restart the national camp for elite grapplers.

Published: 14th August 2020 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Bajrang Punia

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After months of indecision, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has finally come up with a plan to restart the national camp for elite grapplers. A proposal, which mentions September 1 as the start date, has been sent to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) by the federation a couple of days ago. 

“We plan to start camp on September 1. If the proposal is accepted, the men will start training in Sonepat, while wo­men will camp in Lucknow,” Vinod Tomar, WFI assistant secretary, told this daily. WFI had made a few attempts to start the camp in the past but wrestlers turned down the offer given the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Like the past, the WFI plans to hold the camp in limited weight categories. Five divisions each in men’s freestyle (57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg and 125kg) and women’s wrestling (50kg, 53kg, 57kg, 62kg and 68kg), and three divisions — 60kg, 77kg and 87kg — from Greco-Roman were shortlisted for the purpose.
Tomar claimed the wrestlers have given their nod for the camp. “Earlier, they were reluctant to join the camp but now they have accepted our proposal.” The official also confirmed that the WFI has decided to hold the Senior National Championships in UP’s Gonda from December 18 to 20. 

Coach shifted
Greco-Roman coach Temo Kazarashvili was eventually shifted to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi by the SAI. The Georgian, who arrived on an extradition flight on July 30, served a seven-day quarantine at a hotel in Sonepat before moving to Bajrang Punia’s flat last week. His alleged ‘unannounced’ arrival has put the WFI and SAI in a fix. “Yes, he was shifted to Nehru Stadium a couple of days back,” informed Tomar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
WFI Indian wrestlers COVID-19 Coronavirus SAI
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp