WADA checking Covid vaccines before approval

CHENNAI: The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is in contact with Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers to ascertain whether they could potentially contain performance-enhancing drugs. “The matter of athletes using a vaccine for Covid-19 has been raised in the anti-doping context,” a WADA spokesperson told this daily.

“As it stands now, the RNA or DNA-based vaccines do not present problems regarding the Prohibited List and, generally speaking, it is considered a very remote risk that the technology used for such vaccines will create an issue vis-a-vis anti-doping regulations. WADA will monitor this closely as the vaccines are developed, trialled and approved for human use.

“At this stage, we do not know the precise composition(s) of the vaccine(s) being approved by regulatory authorities. WADA is in communication with the manufacturers on this matter. As you may know, WADA has memoranda of understanding with various pharmacuetical companies, including Pfizer, as well as the industry’s representative body, IFPMA (International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations).

Once we know the exact constituents of the vaccines, we will be able to make sure that no ingredient in their composition is on the List of Prohibited Substances and Methods.” This essentially means that WADA are still in the process of analysing the vaccines before giving its nod for use by athletes. What is also to be noted here is that athletes, as it stands, will not have priority to receive them under the ‘Emergency Use Authorisation’ programme.

