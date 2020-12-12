STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

INTERVIEW | Keen to host 2032 Games, says Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra

Indian Olympic Association Narinder Batra, who was in the city for an event, spoke about the country's need to improve in specific events ahead of the 2024 Games. 

Published: 12th December 2020 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra

Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra (File photo| EPS)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) are still keen to bid for the 2032 Games. Even if countries like Australia, who have held Olympics previously, have expressed an interest, the IOA are still in touch with people to see if they can follow up their expression of interest with a bid.

The Association president Narinder Batra also spoke about India's need to improve in specific events ahead of the 2024 Games.

India's Olympic bid

2032, there is no bidding. That system is over. We are in touch with people. There is Australia, Spain, Holland. We will see. We have given an expression of interest. Then Covid-19 came and everything went into a standstill mode. We will be having a meeting in the first quarter of the next year. Not only for the Olympics, but for other games also. 2030 Asian Games is gone now. Could be Commonwealth Games in 30... you need to have something if you want to have the people involved. 2032, we are still keen.

On Tokyo Olympics taking shape....

The Olympics is confirmed. There is no going back. We have got enough news from IOC and others. The only thing to see now is the number of fans. Vaccinations have started in the UK and there could be priority for Olympics and athletes. Let's see. I would love to see packed stadiums but I am not the deciding authority. IOC is confident and the Japanese government has also said what the protocols are. Once the vaccinations start, relaxations should start. Flights haven't opened yet. Those things will all be relaxed after December 31 when there will be some going in and out.

What about the 2024 Olympics?

For the 2024 Olympics, what’s bothering me is athletics and swimming. Athletics has almost 50 medals, multiplied by three, it’s 150. We aren’t getting a single medal. In swimming, we don’t get a medal despite 45 medals available. I am not happy but I am working with concerned people. At least we have achieved the 'B' Qualification mark in boys but that’s not the case in girls. Cycling has 28 medals and fencing has 27 medals, gymnastics has 30 medals. But where are our athletes in these sports? If you need to increase the medals tally, these individual sports are very important.

Coorg Hockey not producing stars...

Coorg has given national players for so many years. But nowadays, I don’t see any youngsters coming up. That’s what I was discussing with VR Raghunath and SV Sunil. I asked them what the issue is. I asked if I can help them in anyway in this matter. They are tall, well-built, and add value to the team. We have always had the best of the players coming from Karnataka and Coorg. So what’s bothering me is why players aren’t coming from there now. Raghunath and Sunil have asked for six months' time and they have said players will start coming up at the junior level.

Spectators in the national meets?

IPL and ISL began when Covid was at its peak. So naturally, no spectators were allowed in those tournaments. Now things are coming back to control. But for national meets, you don’t see much crowd. Whoever is interested can come and watch. Japan has allowed spectators. They allowed 50 per cent capacity in stadiums. I think Australia are having spectators in cricket. So those parameters are set and gradually the per cent will go up. I will certainly like to be in the stadium.

On farmers' protests and athletes

I would not like to get into that. These are two different things. Awards are given to you for what you have done for the country. Farmers are totally different. It's not that I don't support the farmers, they are the ones who are the annadatas of India. So I support them. So giving back awards, I don't know how it serves the purpose. You have been honoured by the country. Respect should be given for that. I am not the one to say disown the farmers. Government has had five six meetings. There are more happening. They will sit and sort it out. Let's trust the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Olympic Association Narinder Batra 2032 Olympics
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp