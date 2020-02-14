Sports ministry backs Rowing Federation of India re-elections

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sports ministry has backed the re-elections of the Rowing Federation of India (RFI) to be held in Hyderabad on February 22 by asking the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to depute a suitable officer to observe the proceedings.

In another development, the RFI had to change the returning officer after the previous officer K Ramu was admitted to a hospital in Chennai after suffering a mild stroke on Tuesday.

According to the 2011 National Sports Development Code, the president of a national federation has the power to appoint the returning officer. RFI president Rajlaxmi Singh Deo has appointed Madras High Court advocate M Aravindhan, to continue with elections and conduct the polling at the SATS Water Sports Academy, Hussainsagar Lake, Hyderabad. Aravindhan will be assisted by another advocate from Madras High Court, R Vishnu.