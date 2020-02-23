Rajlaxmi Singh Deo president again in Rowing Federation of India elections

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a two-month battle and multiple complications, the Rowing Federation of India’s re-election went ahead smoothly in Hyderabad on Saturday. With Lt Gen Harpal Singh pulling out of the elections, the race for the post of president was between Rajlaxmi Singh Deo and Girish J Phadnis. Deo, as expected, was elected as president. “I am being elected for the fourth time. That’s a huge responsibility and I will live up to it. I have to draw out a plan for the next four years that will benefit the sport in the best possible way,” Deo told this daily.

The race for the post of secretary-general was between MV Sriram, Kalyan Gopal Sarangi and Amar Jyoti Singh Deo. Sriram emerged victorious just like he did during the December 6 elections. However, Sriram will take over the office after March 31 only.

Rajpal Singh, G Bhasker, Souvik Ghose and Sreekumara Kurup will serve as the vice-presidents. Krishna Kumar Singh and Chirajit Phukan were elected as the joint secretaries. Nababudin Ahmed will be the treasurer. Jasbir Singh, Venkateswara Rao, national coach Ismail Baig, Jacob and Manjunatha are the executive committee members.