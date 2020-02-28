Home Sport Other

Sleeve guide on social behaviour for Tokyo-bound athletes

According to the Japanese delegates, the length of the sleeve of a kimono, which is a traditional Japanese dress, can help one realise who is married and who is not.

Published: 28th February 2020 08:52 AM

Izumi Egami helps Kiren Rijiju put on a kimono on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  How do you differentiate between a married and unmarried woman in Japan? How do you eat with chopsticks? Confused in the toilet? Don’t worry! The intricate art of tying the kimono to different kinds of bowing were some of the topics discussed during the Japanese Cultural Sensitivity Workshop called ‘Omotenashi’ (subjugation of self in service to a guest) here on Thursday. A novel initiative by the Sports Authority of India, the workshop, conducted by Hisashi Sanada, Chairman, Tsukuba International Academy for Sports Studies and Izumi Egami, a lecturer, helped Olympic-bound athletes like Bajrang Punia and Manu Bhakar, learn Japanese etiquette. 

According to the Japanese delegates, the length of the sleeve of a kimono, which is a traditional Japanese dress, can help one realise who is married and who is not. A full sleeve signifies marriage. In another funny session that filled the hall with laughter, bathroom etiquette in a Japanese household was discussed. Emphasis was put on the use of automatic toilets in most places which do not require faucets or other paraphernalia. Athletes were seen busily jotting down notes. There were tips on how to use public transport and their ticketing structure, common phrases to learn before arriving as well as do’s and don’ts while eating there. In an interactive session, sportspersons were taught the various forms of bowing followed in Japan, according to situations.

“Japan is steeped in traditional values and it is our job to respect that. Our athletes are not only representing themselves but our country too. Small things like how to use the bathroom to travelling in public transport can lead to hassle and mental anguish. This workshop will teach them basics,” sports minister Kiren Rijiju said.

