Home Sport Other

RFI questions Timing of Dattu’s appeal

Drama intensifies as IOA too questions move to suspend rower after Asiad controversy, federation asks why bring it up now after eight months of silence

Published: 11th January 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Dattu Bhokanal

Dattu Bhokanal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: These are tense days for rowing in the country. Recently, the Rowing Federation of India (RFI) was asked to re-conduct its elections. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) cited proxy voting and three votes cast by state/member associations instead of two as reasons.

Now, IOA president Narinder Batra has questioned on what basis the RFI had suspended Dattu Bhokanal for two years. “Please share with me the rules of RFI which allow to ban an athlete for two years and also under the referred rules what then are the mechanisms of appeal for the athlete under RFI rules against such ban and the copy of minutes of RFI AGM/EB in which these rules were approved and also are these rules in public domain, that is on website of RFI,” the IOA chief wrote in a letter to RFI.

This happened after Anju Bobby George, chairperson of the Athletes’ Commission, wrote to Batra asking him to look into the matter on Thursday. Bhokanal’s two-year ban started on April 30, 2019. A show-cause issued to him alleged that he stopped rowing after the 1000m mark during the men’s singles scull event of the 2018 Asian Games without any reason or explanation. The RFI also alleged that the 28-year-old nominated an unknown girl as coach, who got a cash award of Rs 12 lakh from the Maharashtra government.
Back then, Bhokanal had accepted all allegations and apologised for his actions. That’s when RFI sent him a mail suspending him. However, Bhokanal, who did not appeal the ban then, has directly written to the IOA Athletes’ Commission. That came as a shock to RFI president Rajlaxmi Singh Deo.

“Twenty-five per cent of the Executive Committee members of RFI, as per the Sports Code, are from the Athletes’ Commission. They are part of the disciplinary committee also. All problems go through them and I am very shocked that Dattu did not choose to appeal to them and has gone directly to the IOA. And why has he done it so many months after the ban?” she told this daily.

The RFI elections held last month saw high drama with Lt Gen Harpal Singh entering the fray for the post of president. And it is interesting to note that Bhokanal, who works in the army, has come up with the issue in the middle of all this.

Bhokanal was part of the Indian quartet that won gold in men’s quadruple sculls at the 2018 Asian Games. But he later left the race midway during the single sculls event. In his explanation, Bhokanal had said that he fell off the boat as it overturned and he was also not well on that day. The RFI had rejected his explanation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rowing Federation of India Indian Olympic Association
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp