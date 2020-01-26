Home Sport Other

Rowing Federation of India amends constitution

“All amendments that were proposed have been passed unanimously after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) pointed out the anomalies. Now, we have to submit the amended constitution.

Published: 26th January 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The extraordinary general body meeting called by the Rowing Federation of India (RFI) was held in Hyderabad as per schedule on Saturday with all the necessary amendments made to the constitution. According to RFI president Rajlaxmi Singh Deo, re-elections will happen during mid-February without fail.

“All amendments that were proposed have been passed unanimously after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) pointed out the anomalies. Now, we have to submit the amended constitution. We will soon send a word regarding the same to the IOA, ministry and the international federation. The process has started,” Deo said. RFI’s constitution had the provision of proxy voting since 1976 and elections have been carried out without any objections from the ministry or IOA.

The constitution also contains the provision of three votes. Due to gender equality, one woman voter was introduced as a mandatory requirement. The ministry has objected to three votes. Now, all that has been changed after the IOA and later the sports ministry asked them to do away with proxy-voting in accordance with the 2011 National Sports Development Code guidelines. 

The decision to amend the constitution was taken after ministry informed RFI that the federation won’t be recognised. RFI elections that were held on December 6, 2019, was deemed invalid because of proxy voting and three councillors per state/member voting. The ministry had said that RFI’s recognition will cease from February 1 if they do not comply with the 2011 Sports Code.  On Thursday, the RFI had written to the ministry requesting them to extend the deadline to February 29 so that they address all the objections raised. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rowimg Rowing Federation of India
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp