Olympic core group shooters can resume training from today

Olympic-bound Indian shooters can resume their training from Wednesday following Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) decision to open the Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Published: 08th July 2020 08:11 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Olympic-bound Indian shooters can resume their training from Wednesday following Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) decision to open the Karni Singh Shooting Range, which was closed since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Consequent to Unlock 2.0, with an eye on Tokyo Olympics, SAI in its endeavour to support Indian athletes for their Olympic preparation is opening Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range from July 8, 2020 for Olympic-bound shooters,” SAI said in a statement.

As per the arrangement, shooters will have to book online training slots to avoid crowding at the range. National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) secretary Rajiv Bhatia said that they’ll stick to their original plan and convene a meeting (executive council meeting) on July 15 to decide national camp and future course of action.

