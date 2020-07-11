STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Dutee Chand puts her BMW up for sale on Facebook, deletes post

She said she took the decision to arrange funds for her training. But later, Dutee deleted the post from her Facebook page where she had posted a picture of her with the blue BMW.

Published: 11th July 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Dutee Chand

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand (Photo | EPS)

By Ashis Senapati
Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: India’s fastest woman and sprint queen Dutee Chand has put her BMW up for sale on social media.

She said she took the decision to arrange funds for her training. But later, Dutee deleted the post from her Facebook page where she had posted a picture of her with the blue BMW.

Dutee's since deleted post

“It was my dream to ride a BMW which I fulfilled two years back by purchasing the luxury car for Rs 40 lakh after the State Government gave me Rs 3 crore for my achievements in Asian Games,” she said.

The Government had also granted Rs 50 lakh for her training for Tokyo Olympics, she said, she spends around Rs 5 lakh a month on her training which includes salaries of coach, physiotherapists, dietician and other purposes.

“I exhausted all my money. It is now difficult to get sponsors due to COVID-19 pandemic for my training for Tokyo Olympics. I need money for my fitness expenses and training in Germany. But no sponsor is coming forward which is why I decided to sell my luxury car,” she said.

After the post, comments poured in seeking government intervention to help her.

Later, the champion sprinter deleted the post.

She said she has three cars and maintaining the BMW was difficult which is why she wanted to sell it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dutee Chand Dutee Chand car Dutee Chand BMW
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp