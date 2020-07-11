Dutee Chand puts her BMW up for sale on Facebook, deletes post

Ashis Senapati By

Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: India’s fastest woman and sprint queen Dutee Chand has put her BMW up for sale on social media.

She said she took the decision to arrange funds for her training. But later, Dutee deleted the post from her Facebook page where she had posted a picture of her with the blue BMW.

Dutee's since deleted post

“It was my dream to ride a BMW which I fulfilled two years back by purchasing the luxury car for Rs 40 lakh after the State Government gave me Rs 3 crore for my achievements in Asian Games,” she said.

The Government had also granted Rs 50 lakh for her training for Tokyo Olympics, she said, she spends around Rs 5 lakh a month on her training which includes salaries of coach, physiotherapists, dietician and other purposes.

“I exhausted all my money. It is now difficult to get sponsors due to COVID-19 pandemic for my training for Tokyo Olympics. I need money for my fitness expenses and training in Germany. But no sponsor is coming forward which is why I decided to sell my luxury car,” she said.

After the post, comments poured in seeking government intervention to help her.

Later, the champion sprinter deleted the post.

She said she has three cars and maintaining the BMW was difficult which is why she wanted to sell it.