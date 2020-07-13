STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

‘Running matters, be it 200m or 400m’: Hima Das

Eager to assess fitness in competitions, world junior champion Hima Das talks to Indraneel Das about targets, choosing events, Olympic goal and more
 

Published: 13th July 2020 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Hima Das

Indian ace sprinter Hima Das (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

It’s been just two years since she won a historic U-20 World Championships gold in Finland. Hima Das is already an established brand. Hailing from a nondescript village in Assam, she stormed into the world of athletics. Many expected her to rule for a while.

But hardly a year after her success at the U-20 Worlds and Asian Games, Hima’s world crumbled due to a back injury. She had to endure a stifling 2019, when recovery was slow. Almost simultaneously, shifting from her favourite 400m to 200m came under intense scrutiny. Now, even the Athletics Federation of India doesn’t want to ‘risk’ her in 400m. In an informal chat from Patiala, Hima talks about injury, choosing between 200m and 400m and the Olympics.

Excerpts...

Between the U-20 World Championship gold and now, any other achievement you recollect fondly?
I recollect the World Championship gold quite fondly. But then, for me, it was all about running. I never thought I would be participating at the World Championships, forget gold. I went there to gain experience ahead of the Asian Championships and you know about my performance there. Asian Games was a high. After that, I have not participated in any major event because of the injury.

Your next target?
Next target will be Olympics (postponed to 2021). I participated in the Doha Asian track and field meet where I injured my back. It was bad. While recovering, we didn’t know whether I would be able to run 100m, 200m or 400m. I faced problems initially. It’s not about 200m. Whatever the 
federation and coach want me to concentrate on, I will do that.  

Are you not facing any problem in 200m?
Right now I am fit. Until and unless I participate in competitions, I won’t be able to assess whether to run 200m or 400m. I love running and want to run, whether it is 400m or 200m, or even 100m. Right now, training is not too intense.

The Olympics is next year. The domestic season will begin in September and the international season may be early next year. Olympic qualification window is till June 29. What will be your target? 200m or 400m?
First of all, we have started slowly. For days, we didn’t have practice and I think it would be better to wait a little longer. There is still a 50-50 chance that the Olympics will happen. If there is this 14-day quarantine rule, it will be difficult for the athletes also. The federation and the coaches usually take care of athletes. Considering their efforts and the programme, whatever decision the coaches and authorities take, I will abide by it. Whether it is 200m or 400m, it doesn’t matter. I just want to run.

Winning last year in Czech Republic and Poland — though these were modest competitions — were you satisfied with your results?
Whether it is Poland or anywhere else, the game is never small or big for me. Whether it is 200m or 400m, doesn’t matter. I love to run and that’s always my priority. Any competition is big. I have to run 400m and 200m. Even in the Olympics if I have to run both, I will give my best. I am satisfied mostly. Sometimes the track doesn’t suit you or you don’t feel well mentally or sometimes the weather is not good. Then it becomes different. Otherwise, if conditions are favourable, then I love running. If I can get my best timing, I feel content. That’s why I say I run after timing, not medals.

How is your injury now?
It’s fine. Recovery is going on. We need some competitions to assess the fitness levels. After some events, we will be able to assess how I have recovered and what is required. 
Injury is part of life for an athlete. The person I consider as god, Sachin da (Tendulkar), also got injured. Even (MS) Dhoni sir or Usain Bolt. Sometimes, recovery takes time. If it is a major injury, it takes longer to heal. I am trying my best to recover. I am perfectly fit and practising. But then, practice and competition are different things. We can improve timing during competitions.

Are you homesick?
I remember home but because of Covid-19, it’s not possible to go. Even in Assam it is not good right now. My father too asked me to not come. Who doesn’t want to go home? But then I think about practice. If I don’t practice now, when will I? We are safe here and our sports minister (Kiren) Rijiju sir is helping us. There is no problem of anything and we don’t go out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hima Das
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp