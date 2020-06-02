STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Wrestling, Judo federations to target beginners with e-learning programme

While the first phase will last four days, the next is for a developmental squad.

Published: 02nd June 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Judo

Image for representational purpose only.

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is too early for wrestlers and judokas to start training at national camps, given that their disciplines are contact sports. In the standard operating procedures issued by Sports Authority of India (SAI), there are guidelines for resumption of these sports. Some seem impractical for elite athletes.

Man Mohan Jaiswal, JFI secretary

Given the situation, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Judo Federation of India (JFI) and SAI are targetting beginners with an e-learning programme called e-Pathshala, which was launched on Monday. This has around 1,000 grassroots-level athletes and coaches in each discipline. “In the first phase, we will teach basics of wrestling to aspirants between 8 to 12. NIS Patiala chief wrestling coach OP Yadav and two assistant coaches taught them warm-up exercises and their importance on Monday. They will be taught basic moves on Tuesday,” a coach who attended the session told this daily.

While the first phase will last four days, the next is for a developmental squad. “We don’t need basic equipment like mats and dummies for the beginners, but for the developmental squad, we will use them. Coaches can demonstrate moves by using dummies in the next phase,” added the coach. JFI’s online class will be held for 15 days. “We cannot resume the national camp due to social distancing norms and other difficulties. This programme will be helpful for beginners. We can start online classes for elite athletes once we are done with this,” said Man Mohan Jaiswal, JFI’s secretary-general.“Uchikomi, the repeated practice of a throwing motion, is among the few moves that can be practised with online guidance. Bands can be used for it,” added Jaiswal.

Module for archers
Sports minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the e-Pathshala programme for young archers at a webinar. It was attended by archery coaches and experts. The event will cover 21 disciplines including wrestling, judo and archery. Online classes will be seen by a committee of sports scientists, high-performance directors and high-performance managers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wrestling Judo
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp