Rs 7,853 crore facelift plan for Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

India has been showing an interest in hosting multi-discipline events like Asian Games and Olympics.

Published: 11th June 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 09:17 AM

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the heart of New Delhi is set to get an overhaul at a massive cost of a projected Rs 7,853 crore, if the sports ministry’s proposed Public Private Partnership model gets through.

The stadium built for the 1982 Asian Games which hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games after getting a facelift may see more sports infrastructure and commercial complexes including badminton courts, swimming pools and even service apartments.

The sports ministry on Wednesday invited bids. Called “Request for Proposal for Selection of Financial Consultant and Transaction Adviser for redevelopment of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi through PPP”, the bid papers can be obtained by interested parties.

Besides commercialising and maximising utilisation of space, the ministry also wants the complex to be suitable for hosting Olympics and other multi-national events. India has been showing an interest in hosting multi-discipline events like Asian Games and Olympics.

“The overarching objective is to promote holistic development of the stadium complex based on an integral economic base that promotes world class standards for Sports confirming to standards of International Olympic Committee (IOC), FIFA, World Athletics and other such international Sports bodies, so that the stadium complex becomes capable of hosting Olympic events and other multi sporting International events,” said a ministry document.

“In line with the Government of India’s asset monetization mandate, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Department of Sports has decided to redevelop/ develop Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, to unlock value from optimal utilisation of its iconic sporting asset,” said the document.

The whole project will be on “Design, Build Finance, Operate and Transfer” (DBFOT). The details will be chalked out later. The projected cost is based on a Draft Pre-feasibility Report prepared by Ernst & Young LLP for Niti Aayog.

This report suggests adding a multi-use indoor sports hall without seating to accommodate one indoor basketball or two badminton courts or four table tennis courts of international standard and a 10m shooting range. The complex is nearly 102 acres.

These could be used under payand- play scheme as well. It also proposes a 50m swimming pool, tennis courts and recreation centres. Within the stadium there is a possibility of renting out space for food courts and sports goods outlets.

The ministry would want the complex’s real estate potential to be leveraged as well. Going by sports ministry’s bid document, the consultant team should have key personnel like financial expert-cum-team leader, real estate expert, PPP/infrastructure expert and sports infrastructure management expert. The role of sports management expert points towards hosting Olympics once again. “Transforming JNS to be capable of hosting Olympics and other international multi-sporting events,” said the document.

ADVENTURE HUB MOOTED

Facilities for sports climbing, rappelling etc; zip lining, obstacle courses/ paintball, bowling alley, virtual reality arcade, go karting, yoga, zumba, etc.

FEASIBILITY STUDY

“The Authority has decided to conduct a feasibility study for determining the technical feasibility and financial viability of the Project. If found feasible and viable, the Project may be awarded on DBFOT basis to a private entity (the “Concessionaire”) selected through a competitive bidding process.” — Application document

