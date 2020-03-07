Home Sport Other

Shifting of qualifiers good for Indians: RFI

Ten male rowers were doing long-distance training in Bhopal till February 19.

Published: 07th March 2020 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Postponement of the Asia and Oceania Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta, that was scheduled in Chungju in South Korea (April 27-30) to Lucerne in Switzerland (May 17-19) due to coronavirus, has come as a boon for Indian rowers hoping to qualify for the Olympics. According to Rowing Federation of India (RFI) president Rajlaxmi Singh Deo, the rowers will get more time to practise and selection trials for the event will mostly be held on April 10. Ten male rowers were doing long-distance training in Bhopal till February 19.

Dattu Bhokanal will represent
India in single
scull in Olympic qualifiers

Since then, they have come back to the Army Rowing Node in Pune. Naional coach Ismail Baig, Bajrang Lal Takhar and some of the army coaches are helping the rowers out.“Out of 10, the best three will go to Switzerland. One in single scull and one in double scull and one reserve,” Deo told this daily. Asian Games gold medallist Dattu Bhokanal, whose four-year ban was lifted by RFI recently, is likely to represent the country in single scull. Bittu Singh is giving a good fight to Dattu, while Sawarn Singh is lagging behind, according to Deo. In double scull, young rowers Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat are the frontrunners.

The RFI is also confident of hosting the Asian Championships from November 16-21 at Upper Lake, Bhopal. “We haven’t received any communication from the World Rowing Federation and the event will happen as per schedule. We have been preparing to host the event and are hopeful of a good show as far as medals is concerned,” Deo added. Around 35 rowers, including women, are training for the continental event. The women rowers are based in Hyderabad under the guidance of VV Rao.

IGP to go ahead
As sporting events are getting cancelled or postponed worldwide due to coronavirus, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has said that the first Indian Grand Prix (IGP) will go ahead as of now. The domestic season will begin in Patiala on March 20. AFI president Adille Sumariwalla has said the federation is monitoring the situation and instructed all athletes to follow the government guidelines to ensure maximum safety.

