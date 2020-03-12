International Judo Federation extends cut-off period

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With all future events cancelled due to coronavirus, the International Judo Federation (IJF) on Wednesday decided to extend the Olympic qualification period from May 25 to June 30.

The world body announced three decisions. “a) The Olympic qualification period will be extended until 30th June b) Continental ch­ampionships planned until 30th April will be postponed c) Cadet and junior events are also cancelled until 30th April,” a statement said. The executive committee on Monday had cancelled all Olympic qualification ev­e­nts, including the Ekaterinburg Grand Slam in Russia, Grand Prix in Tbilisi (Georgia) and Antalya (Turkey).