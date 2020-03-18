IOC fully committed to hold Tokyo Olympics as scheduled

By IANS

GENEVA: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has claimed there is no need for "any drastic decisions at this stage" regarding this year's Olympic and Paralympic Games, despite growing concern over the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The IOC made a statement after its executive board held a teleconference with international federations on how to deal with the emergency.



"The IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Games there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage; and any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive," the IOC statement said.



The coronavirus outbreak "is also impacting the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and is changing day by day." But the IOC "has confidence that the many measures being taken by many authorities around the world will help contain the situation of the COVID-19 virus," the statement added.



The Games are due to take place from July 24 to August 9.