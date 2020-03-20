STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wrestling coach leaves 'risky' India for USA

The WFI suspended national camps including the women’s one going on at the SAI Centre in Lucknow, till March 31.

India’s women’s wrestling coach Andrew Cook has returned home.

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Terming the situation in the country risky in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, India’s women’s wrestling coach Andrew Cook has returned home. He left for Seattle, USA, on Tuesday midnight. “It was risky to stay in India with no plan and 90 per cent of the population unaware of the problem,” Cook told this daily after reaching home. With no direct flight available, he flew to Bangkok and Tokyo before boarding another flight to USA.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Monday suspended national camps including the women’s one going on at the SAI Centre in Lucknow, till March 31. The announcement left the coach with no option than pack his bags and leave for home. He might have been the last person to leave the camp considering that as most of the 40 wrestlers training there didn’t turn up after the Holi vacation due to the virus. “Cook applied for leave after the camp was suspended,” confirmed Vinod Tomar, WFI’s assistant secretary.

The World Health Organisation has declared COVID-19 a pandemic and the USA is no different. However, Cook feels he will be safe in his hometown. “In my area, everything is normal at the moment, the quarantine process is in full swing. Restaurants, bars, clubs and gyms are closed and everyone is staying home. I live in a remote area so it will be easy for me to follow precautionary measures without risking myself,” Cook added.

Before this forced vacation, Cook spent around six days with his family during Christmas last year. “That vacation was not long enough as I could spend only two days with my extended family due to a wrestling camp that kept me busy. I hope this time, I can spend more time with the family.” His wife works as a nurse and is doing overtime due to the outbreak. By all estimates, it will take some time before normalcy returns. Cook, however, is ready to head back to India if the federation wants him. “The camp is supposed to resume on April 1. I will return once the camp starts but due to the uncertainty, I will buy the ticket a day before the scheduled departure,” the coach added. However, he said that his wards can get in touch with him over video conference if need be.

