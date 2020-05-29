STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RFI optimistic after world body boost

The RFI has come out with standard operating procedures (SOP) for and when SAI and the rowing clubs open their doors for training.

Published: 29th May 2020 09:31 AM

Image of a rower in action used for representational purpose

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Here is some good news for the Rowing Federation of India (RFI). A couple of days after IOA recognised its elections held on February 22, the World Rowing Federation followed suit on Thursday, raising the possibility of the sports ministry renewing RFI’s affiliation.

“This is good news indeed and hopefully, the ministry will do the same. Certain sections of the media mis-reported that we had missed out on recognition again and even the world body had contacted us over the same. They were pleased with the elections conducted and now are fully compliant with the sports code,” RFI president Rajlaxmi Singh Deo said. RFI secretary general MV Sriram had written to IOA last week, apprising them of the changes carried out by the federation following an SGM in January. The RFI was de-recognised in December, 2019, when the ministry ruled that its elections had violated the 2011 National Sports Code.

SOP released

The RFI has come out with standard operating procedures (SOP) for and when SAI and the rowing clubs open their doors for training. The SOP has three parts — facilities (boat house/gym), hardware (boat/oar/rowing equipment/ergometer) and rowers. The boat house and gymnasium have to be sanitised and dried. All equipment will be treated in the same manner. No sharing of equipment will be allowed while masks and hand sanitisers will be made mandatory. Athletes will be required to carry their own towels and water bottles.

Grips, foams, rubbers, blades and oar handles to be sanitised before and after use with alcohol-based sanitisers or with saltwater solution and then dipped in fresh water (ratio of 1:5) and dried. Any surface to be touched by a rower will be disinfected and electronic equipment will be covered with disposable plastic covers.

“These are basic guidelines we will use once activity resumes. It might be updated. It has not been shared with SAI as of now as there is no chance of practice resuming any time soon. It will be difficult for training to resume before monsoon gets over. Rowers are all back home and they should remain safe and not worry as this difficult period shall pass and we will be there for all our athletes,” Rajlaxmi added.

Rowing Federation of India
Coronavirus
