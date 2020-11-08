Weightlifter Sathish Sivalingam joins Mirabai in US for rehabilitation

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Weightlifter Sathish Sivalingam has joined compatriot Mirabai Chanu and head coach Vijay Sharma in the USA for rehabilitation.

He reached St Louis on Thursday morning. The Tamil Nadu lifter is expected to undergo rehab for injuries he suffered a couple of years ago. The two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist will be attended by the same doctor, who is overseeing Mirabai's recovery.

It is understood that unlike Mirabai's, whose programme was sanctioned for a sum of Rs 40 lakh by sports ministry's Mission Olympic Cell, Sathish is funded by the Tamil Nadu government.

"Sathish is nursing injuries since 2018. He, though, has recovered but wanted to seek an opinion from an expert so he joined us," head coach Sharma told this daily.

The 77kg lifter has undergone Covid-19 test and will be assessed by the doctor on Monday.

"We got the appointment and he will be assessed on Monday. Let's see what the doctor says and then we will plan accordingly," added Sharma.

Mirabai along with the coach and physiotherapist Akrant Saxena left for the US on October 14 for a two-month rehabilitation and training programme to sort out biomechanical issues she has been facing.

"As we were expecting, Mirabai's left shoulder is found to be weak after assessment by the doctor. She is doing exercises to strengthen it under watchful eyes of the expert. The doctor has also given us a nod to go ahead with lifting so we are doing that twice a day. We were training at NIS Patiala during lockdown but here we have increased the intensity, which will come handy when the events begin," informed the coach.

The foreign stint is expected to be extended depending upon the international calendar but Sharma felt it will be too early to arrive at any conclusion. "The International Weightlifting Federation might resume international calendar in January. Besides, Asian Championships is also scheduled in March next year but dates have not been announced. It's better to focus on training at the moment than thinking about the events."

Weekly schedule and training videos

As many as six weightlifters including 2018 Youth Olympic gold medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga are camping at NIS Patiala. Apart from supervising Mirabai's rehabilitation and training, Sharma is also keeping an eye on these weightlifters.

"Four women and two men are there in Patiala. I send them a weekly schedule and they send me training videos every day. It's a good way to track their progress."