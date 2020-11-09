Weightlifter Sneha Soren nominated for the Ekalabya citation

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Weightlifter Sneha Soren from Mayurbhanj district has been nominated for the coveted Ekalabya award citation. The 19-year-old, who has brought laurels for both the State and country, is a resident of Khiraghati village within Morada police limits. She lost both her parents a few years back. Her coach, Paresh Mohanta has been training her since she was 13.

Mohanta said Sneha started her training with power-lifting at his coaching centre. “She usually practices four hours a day. A few of my colleagues informed me that Sneha has been nominated for Ekalabya award citation. We are happy for her,” he said, adding when he broke the news to her, she was left speechless.

Sneha won gold medal in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games, held in Australia in 2017. Besides, she won bronze and gold medals at the Asian Commonwealth Games and South Asian Games in 2019 and 2020 respectively. The young athlete also secured fifth position in the Youth Olympics, held in Argentina in 2017. District sports officer Bhojaraj Mohapatra attributed Sneha’s achievements to her coach and congratulated her for the honour. Sneha will get a citation and cash reward of Rs 50,000.