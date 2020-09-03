STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Rowing camp for Olympic hopefuls from Oct 1

Interestingly, while the camp proposal was sent by the Rowing Federation of India (RFI) a while back, they got to know about the camp getting sanctioned through the media.

Published: 03rd September 2020 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Rowing, Boating

Representational image.

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After a long break, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has finally sanctioned a four-month long camp, starting October 1, for 12 male rowers who have the best chance of making the cut for the Tokyo Olympics. 

The camp is scheduled to be held at the Army Rowing Node, Pune. The camp, which is expected to run till January next year, will consist of two categories — men’s singles sculls (M1x) and lightweight men’s doubles Sculls (LM2x). 

The rowers who will be attending the camp are Sawarn Singh, Sukhmeet Singh, Bittu Singh, Jakar Singh, Roopendra Singh, Parminder Singh  and Dattu Baban Bhokanal in single sculls and Rohit Kumar, Bhagwan Singh, Arvind Singh, Arjun Lal Jat, Sunil Attri in doubles sculls.

Interestingly, while the camp proposal was sent by the Rowing Federation of India (RFI) a while back, they got to know about the camp getting sanctioned through the media. The RFI had initially wanted a list of 35 rowers — including those from other categories — so as to prepare the athletes for the Asian Championships and Asian Games. SAI suggested holding the camp for Olympic hopefuls for the time being. “We are glad that the Olympic hopefuls are getting the chance to get back out in the water.

It has been a long time coming. Hopefully, in the days to come, rowers in the other categories can also resume training,” RFI president Rajlaxmi Singh Deo sid. RFI has also sent proposals for the remaining rowers as well as a camp for women rowers. The federation wants to hold those camp in Bhopal from January.

The rowing body also mooted the possibility of shifting the Pune camp to Bhopal after two months.“You get to train long distance in Bhopal which is useful and that is why I had proposed a seven-day break during which the rowers would have been shifted to Bhopal.

They would then have trained there for the remaining two months. SAI will take the final call and it also depends on the Covid-19 situation. With regards to the women, they are already in Bhopal. So it should not be a problem for them.”  All 12 rowers are already at the Army Rowing Node and are currently in quarantine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp