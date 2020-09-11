No selection trials, Thomas Cup and Uber Cup teams picked

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finally, after much deliberation, the Badminton Association of India on Thursday announced that the selection trials and a preparatory camp for the Thomas and Uber Cup Final will not be held in Hyderabad.

As pointed out by this newspaper on Tuesday, the BAI said there will not be enough time to conduct the camp if Sports Authority of India’s quarantine protocol is followed.

A 20-member men’s and women’s team has been announced for the Thomas and Uber Cup Final without trials and all members have been asked to train wherever they are. As reported by this newspaper, the BAI had already advised players who had not travelled to Hyderabad to stay put and continue training.

The camp was supposed to begin on Monday and trials on September 17. After two days of meeting between all stakeholders, BAI decided to put off the trials and select the team. Interestingly, SAI said in a statement that the camp was called off because some players refused to join.

A six-member team has also been announced for the Denmark Open (October 13-18) and Denmark Masters (October 20-25).

The shuttlers could be the first team to participate in any international event after lockdown. It is understood that discussions are on to see if players would be asked to assemble at one centre before flying out to Denmark on September 27 or they would be advised to board flights from their respective destinations.

World champion PV Sindhu and London Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal will be spearheading the women’s challenge while Kidambi Srikanth will lead the men’s team. Sai Praneeth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be missing the events.

In Thomas Cup, India are in Group C with hosts and 2016 champs Denmark, Germany and Algeria. In Uber Cup, India are in Group D with China, Germany and France. China is yet to confirm their participation.

Badminton Squads

Thomas Cup: Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap, Lakshya Sen, Subhankar Dey, Siril Verma, Manu Attri, B. Sumeeth Reddy, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad Garaga.

Uber Cup: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, Ashwini Ponnappa, N. Sikki Reddy, Pooja Dandu, Sanjana Santosh, Poorvisha S. Ram, Jakkampudi Meghana.

Denmark Open and Denmark Masters: Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen, Ashwini Ponnappa, PV Sindhu, N. Sikki Reddy.