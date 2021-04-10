STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Anshu and Sonam Malik win Tokyo Olympic quota in wrestling

19-year-old Anshu's dominant display against Uzbekistan's Akhmedova in the semi-final enabled her to seal a spot for the Olympics.

Published: 10th April 2021 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Indian female wrestlers Sonam Malik (L) and Anshu Malik

Indian female wrestlers Sonam Malik (L) and Anshu Malik. (Photo| Twitter/ @Media_SAI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian female wrestlers Anshu Malik and Sonam Malik on Saturday made the country proud as they booked spots for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in the 57kg and 62kg category respectively.

In the ongoing Asian Olympic qualifiers being held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, the 19-year-old Anshu's dominant display against Uzbekistan's Akhmedova in the semi-final enabled her to seal a spot for the Olympics. She will play for gold in the final later on Saturday.

While another teenage grappler Sonam made a remarkable comeback from 0-6 down in the semi-final clash to beat home favourite Ayaulym Kassymova of Kazakhstan 9-6 to win a Tokyo 2020 berth. The 18-year-old became the third Indian female and sixth wrestler to win the Olympic quota for the country.

"Many congratulations to 19 year-old #AnshuMalik who has won a #Tokyo2020 quota in women's 57 kg after a dominant display to reach the final of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers. She will play for gold later today. #RoadToTokyo," SAIMedia tweeted.

In another tweet they wrote, "Sonam wins Olympic quota! #SonamMalik makes a remarkable comeback from 0-6 down to beat home favourite Ayaulym Kassymova of Kazakhstan 9-6 to win a #Tokyo2020 in women's 62 kg wrestling at the Asian Olympic Qualifier. She becomes the 3rd Indian female & 6th Wrestler to win quota."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anshu Malik Sonam Malik Tokyo Olympics 2021 Olympics Indian female wrestler
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp