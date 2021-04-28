STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Size of India's sports industry fell by Rs 3,215 crore in 2020: Report

Based on these factors, the size of the Indian sports industry in 2020 was Rs 5,894 crore while it was Rs 9,109 crore in 2019.

Published: 28th April 2021 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000 Money

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The size of India's sports industry fell by Rs 3,215 crore in 2020 as compared to what it was in 2019, ESP, the sports and entertainment division of marketing and advertising agency GroupM said in its sports sponsorship report.

The report takes into account sponsorship spends, celebrity endorsement and media spend on sports properties. Based on these factors, the size of the Indian sports industry in 2020 was Rs 5,894 crore while it was Rs 9,109 crore in 2019.

Endorsements was the only category that saw a rise -- it was Rs 564 crore in 2020, from Rs 537 crore in 2019. Media spends on sports was at Rs 3,657 crore in 2020, down from Rs 5,232 crore.

Sponsorships fell from Rs 3,340 crore in 2020 to Rs 1,673 crore in 2019. While sponsorships on-ground fell from Rs 2,006 crore to Rs 850 crore, team sponsorship from Rs 934 crore to Rs 646 crore and franchisee sponsorship dipped from Rs 400 crore to Rs 177 crore.

The report also states that there is expected to be a recovery in 2021 with several cancelled events from 2020 expected to be played this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Sports Industry
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp