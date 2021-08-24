Boxing: Vishvanath Suresh, Vanshaj assure India of medal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vishvanath Suresh produced an impressive show in the quarterfinal of the 48kg category on day four of the ASBC Youth and Junior Boxing Championship underway in Dubai. Suresh won by a unanimous decision as he completely outclassed Zholbborosov Amantur of Kyrgyzstan to enter the semifinal.

Later in the evening, Vanshaj defeated Makhkamov Dovud of Tajikistan in the quarterfinal of the 63.5kg category by a 5-0 score and stormed into the semifinal to assure India of another medal. Meanwhile, Vijay Singh suffered defeat at the hands of Tajikistan’s Morodov Abubak who completely outclassed the Indian boxer in the 57kg category.