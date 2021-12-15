STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Indian Chess League in 2022

The All-India Chess Federation announced on Tuesday that the inaugural edition of Indian Chess League — a six-team franchise-based meet — will be held in June 2022.

Published: 15th December 2021 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan and president Dr Sanjay Kapoor (R) announced the development on Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The All-India Chess Federation announced on Tuesday that the inaugural edition of Indian Chess League — a six-team franchise-based meet — will be held in June 2022. The league will take place over two weeks with a double round-robin format in one or two cities with the top two teams competing in the final. Each team will have eight players — 2 Super GMs, 2 Indian GMs, 2 Women GM and one Junior Indian boy and girl each.

The criteria for becoming a franchise owner will be announced shortly, said AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan. “The idea is to not only draw the best players from around the world but also to provide India’s players a formidable platform to sharpen their skills. We have already received a good response from corporates,” he said.

Partnering with Gameplan Sports Private Limited —  the official and exclusive rights holder to organise, promote and market the league — Chauhan revealed that AICF is planning to live-stream all the matches to draw more and more players to chess. AICF president Dr Sanjay Kapoor said that their dream is coming true.” The Indian Chess League is going to change the face of chess in the country. It will help us attain our goal of becoming World No. 1 in the near future,” Kapoor added.

AICF’s press release said that the prize money in the national championships has been increased, with MPL as the main sponsor. “The AICF is also close to realising its Chess in Schools project, with the sport set to be introduced as part of the curriculum in schools across the country,” the release read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp