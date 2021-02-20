Sunny Jadhav: From washing cars to winning silver in nationals

Firoz Mirza By

CHENNAI: Only a couple of weeks ago, wrestler Sunny Jadhav was provided financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh by the sports ministry. The grant was given after it came to light that the Indore wrestler was forced to do odd jobs like washing cars to make both ends meet.

The assistance, which was provided for his training, procurement of equipment and participation in reputed events, proved the catalyst as Sunny bagged a 60 kg silver in the 65th Senior Greco Roman Style National Wrestling Championship in Jalandhar on Saturday. He defeated Asian Championships medallist Gyanendra in the semifinal before losing to reigning champion Manish in the summit clash.

Life was not that difficult when Sunny started his wrestling career. However, the untimely demise of his father, Raju Jadhav, due to brain haemorrhage in 2017, meant the responsibility of the family comprising mother, a brother and two sisters, fell on his shoulders. "My father was also a freestyle wrestler but once he passed away, I have to look after my family. He used to run a dhaba. As I was never involved in my father's work, I started cleaning vehicles and working as a porter at a railway godown to earn a livelihood. However, the income from these odd jobs was not enough for my diet, which is why I have borrowed more than a lakh from my coaches and friends," Sunny told this daily.

He credited his success to coaches Kripashankar Patel, Sarwar Mansoori and Ved Prakash, who not only taught him the basics of wrestling but also lent him money whenever he was in need of funds.

The medal will now enable him to be a part of the national camp and represent the country in the upcoming Rome Ranking Series. "My mother was very happy. I hope this medal would help me in landing a good job so that I can repay all debts and also give my mother a good life," added the Madhya Pradesh wrestler.

Results (Gold medallists): 55kg: Arjun Halakurki (SSCB), 60 kg: Manish (RSPB), 67 kg: Gaurav (Uttar Pradesh), 82 kg: Harpreet Singh (Punjab), 130 kg: Naveen (SSCB)