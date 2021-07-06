This recognition will push me to perform better: Mary Kom after being named flag bearer at Tokyo Olympics

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six-time world champion and London Olympics bronze medallist MC Mary Kom was named one of the flag bearers for the country at the upcoming Olympics along with hockey captain Manpreet Singh.

Honoured and humbled by the thought of living the special experience during the Opening Ceremony in Tokyo, emotional Mary is thankful for the recognition and said that this gesture could spur her to perform better.

"Not everybody gets a chance to be the flag bearer. This is another great moment in my career,” Mary, who is currently training in Assisi, Italy, told this daily.

"I'm absolutely delighted. I also consider this as some kind of recognition for whatever I could achieve in my career. I must thank the Indian Olympic Association, the federation and the sports ministry. It will motivate me to perform better in Tokyo," the 38-year-old, who'll be taking part in the women's 51-kg category, added.

Mary, who'll be taking part in her second Olympics, is also hopeful that she can motivate other athletes in the contingent, especially the youngsters.

"I also want to help in whatever way I can and try and motivate other athletes. Olympics is the grandest stage of them all and getting this honour is not a small thing. I want the flag to fly higher and higher."