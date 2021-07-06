STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

This recognition will push me to perform better: Mary Kom after being named flag bearer at Tokyo Olympics

Mary, who'll be taking part in her second Olympics, is also hopeful that she can motivate other athletes in the contingent, especially the youngsters. 

Published: 06th July 2021 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 01:28 AM   |  A+A-

Six-time world champion Mary Kom

Six-time world champion Mary Kom (Photo | PTI)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six-time world champion and London Olympics bronze medallist MC Mary Kom was named one of the flag bearers for the country at the upcoming Olympics along with hockey captain Manpreet Singh. 

Honoured and humbled by the thought of living the special experience during the Opening Ceremony in Tokyo, emotional Mary is thankful for the recognition and said that this gesture could spur her to perform better. 

"Not everybody gets a chance to be the flag bearer. This is another great moment in my career,” Mary, who is currently training in Assisi, Italy, told this daily. 

"I'm absolutely delighted. I also consider this as some kind of recognition for whatever I could achieve in my career. I must thank the Indian Olympic Association, the federation and the sports ministry. It will motivate me to perform better in Tokyo," the 38-year-old, who'll be taking part in the women's 51-kg category, added. 

Mary, who'll be taking part in her second Olympics, is also hopeful that she can motivate other athletes in the contingent, especially the youngsters. 

"I also want to help in whatever way I can and try and motivate other athletes. Olympics is the grandest stage of them all and getting this honour is not a small thing. I want the flag to fly higher and higher." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mary Kom Olympic flag bearer Tokyo Olympic 2021
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp