STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

No room for error with new Olympic team show jumping format

The move came when the International Olympic Committee "encouraged" the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) to keep their total number of athletes under 200.

Published: 08th July 2021 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Jessica Springsteen of the United States, on Don Juan Van de Donkhoeve, clears an obstacle during the Nations Cup horse jumping competition. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: The IOC spoke and international equestrian federation officials listened.

So there'll be a new wrinkle to the high-profile team jumping competition at the Tokyo Games, three-person teams instead of four for the the first time at the Olympics.

That means the worst score won't be thrown out, as it was in the four-person team format.

And there'll be more pressure on the three riders to get it right on the jumping course or potentially see their team miss a medal chance.

The move came when the International Olympic Committee "encouraged" the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) to keep their total number of athletes under 200, including dressage and eventing.

The team jumping change should also make it easier for the public and television audience to keep track of the scoring as the competition unfolds.

"Like all sports in the Olympic movement, we received a clear message from the IOC president, change or be changed', inviting the Olympic sports to make their events at the Olympic Games more universal, more exciting, easier to understand and more attractive, particularly for new young audiences," the FEI said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The quota suggested was 200 athletes, and the FEI has come in right on the number for Tokyo, 75 for individual and team jumping, 65 for eventing and 60 for dressage.

Another benefit to the reduction in the team jumping numbers, 60, means that more countries that can be represented among the individual riders.

One example: Sri Lanka-born Mathilda Karlsson, who was adopted by Swedish parents and raised there, is expected to give the south Asian country of her birth its first equestrian competitor at the Olympics.

The reduction, though, will be most noticeable in the team jumping event.

There will be just 20 teams in the first round, with only the top 10 teams, or 30 riders, going through to the final.

Robert Ridland, the chef d'equipe of the U.S. jumping team which won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, wasn't surprised by the change.

"I'm actually in favor of it, it's an excellent move," Ridland told the AP in a telephone interview.

"The IOC wanted it, and I think it's going to make it much more understandable for the first-time viewer. You have to take the opportunity to broaden your appeal."

Ridland was speaking from Rotterdam, where the U.S. team finished seventh at a Nations Cup event in the Netherlands.

The Nations Cup still has four-person teams and the FEI's signature series will continue with that format despite the Olympics switching to three.

The Rotterdam event made Ridland, who rode for the U.S. at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and has been chef d'equipe and U.S. team technical advisor since 2013, realize how much more understandable the Olympic three-person format will be.

"When dealing with the second half of the second round of the Nations Cup, it's always complicated," he said.

"This new format will eliminate the confusion as far as scoring goes. The lowest number will win, similar to golf. It conforms to other sports." US Equestrian announced its jumping team for the Tokyo Games earlier this week, Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut, Jessica Springsteen and McLain Ward.

Only three of those riders will be eligible for the team event.

Ward, who won gold on U.S. jumping teams at the 2004 Athens Games and the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and Farrington, return from the team which won silver at Rio.

Both will be riding new horses, though, including Ward on Contagious, a 12-year-old gelding well-named for an OIympics delayed a year by the coronavirus.

Springsteen, the 29-year-old daughter of rock star Bruce Springsteen, is the "youngster" of the group and is making her Olympic debut.

Farrington is 40, Ward is 45 and Kraut is 55, and the trio have competed at a combined seven Olympics.

Ridland said that riders of championship experience "will have an edge, to some degree."

He adds that as team leader he had to deal with the reality of a three-person team at the 2016 Olympics.

Four-time Olympian Beezie Madden's horse, Cortes C', sustained a tendon injury during the first round at Rio and had to be withdrawn from the final round.

So the Americans were unable to throw out their worst score, yet still finished second behind France.

"So you deal with it," Ridland says.

"It's part of the complexities of our sport."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
equestrian Olympics 2020 Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 International Equestrian Federation
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp