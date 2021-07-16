STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Anirban Lahiri starts with fine 4-under 68 in Barbasol, placed tied 31

Lahiri was tied 31 on a day when play was stopped twice due to dangerous weather conditions and finally suspended owing to darkness with 30 players yet to complete their first round.

Published: 16th July 2021 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NICHOLASVILLE: India's Anirban Lahiri fired a fine 4-under 68 despite a closing double bogey after a trip into the lake in the first round of Barbasol Championship, a PGA Tour event played in the same week as The Open in UK.

Lahiri was tied 31 on a day when play was stopped twice due to dangerous weather conditions and finally suspended owing to darkness with 30 players yet to complete their first round.

Brian Stuard led the field with 6-under 64 and he was followed by nine players at 7-under 65 with three more at 7-under with a few more holes to play.

Interestingly Stuard's lone win on the PGA Tour came in a weather-shortened 54-hole Zurich Classic in 2016.

Lahiri opened in style with birdies on first and third, but had a bogey in between.

While the Indian found only 50 per cent of the fairways he did get to the greens on 12 of the 18.

After an 8-foot birdie on the first, he had a bogey on the second, but rolled in a nice birdie from just under 10 feet on the third.

Then came the super stretch with three birdies and an eagle from 8th to 11th.

Lahiri reached the green in three and sank a 10-foot putt for birdie on the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole to get to 2-under.

At the par-3 ninth, Lahiri hit his tee shot 191 yards to the green and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie and rose to 3-under.

He followed up with another birdie on 10th.

On 11th, a great tee shot followed by a fine approach he was 21 feet from the cup and he rolled it in for an eagle and moved to 6-under with seven holes to go on a golf course yielding low scores.

Six pars later he went into the water with his second shot on Par-4 18th and took a penalty.

Hitting his fourth from the rough he also missed a bogey putt from eight feet to finish with a bitter double at the finish.

Defending champion Jim Herman opened with a 5-under 67.

Other notable scores included Jason Dufner (67), Josh Teater (69), Hudson Swafford (70), John Daly (76).

Monday Qualifier Bobby Bai posted a bogey-free 6-under 66.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anirban Lahiri Barbasol Championship PGA Tour
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp