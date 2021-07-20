STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Boats hired for sailing coaches

A total of around Rs 40 lakh has been approved after the YAI requested the SAI to facilitate boats, equipment and sailing kits.

Published: 20th July 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Indian sailing contingent of Varun Thakkar, Nethra Kumanan, KC Ganapathy and Vishnu Saravanan

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Alexandr Denisiuc and Ian Stuart Warren — the two coaches of India’s sailing contingent — will be on the water now, prepping their wards for competition. Off the water, two charter boats were hired by the Yachting Association of India and the expenses have been cleared by the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). Even the daily fees of the two coaches have been sanctioned. They are expected to get around 400 per day for at least 20 days.

A total of around Rs 40 lakh has been approved after the YAI requested the SAI to facilitate boats, equipment and sailing kits. Denisiuc will now coach both Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Sarvanan in the laser class, while Warren will coach the 49ers – KC Ganapthy and Varun Thakkar. Tamas Eszes, who trains Nethra in Spain, has been appointed Greece’s coach. Hence, Alexandr has been appointed as coach for the Olympics. The hiring of the two boats will cost around `5 lakh each for the entire duration of 20 days.

The sailors have already started training in Enoshima, where their events will be held. The 49er boat of Varun and Ganapathy too is new and apparently had cost close to Rs 40 lakh, including transportation charges from New Zealand.

Jitendra Dixit, YAI joint secretary, confirmed the sanction. “We had sent the proposal to the government and they cleared it,” Dixit told this daily from New Delhi. “The coaches needed the boat and the charges are quite high. This would allow them to follow the sailors in the waters.” The joint secretary also confirmed Alexandr, who imparts training in Malta, would be looking after both Nethra and Vishnu. 

Meanwhile, the Indian contingent ordered some 100 kettles for the rooms at the Games Village. The athletes requested the Chef de Mission so that warm water was available in the room. It is usually the norm to equip each room with kettle at the Village, but were missing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India sailing team Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Climate Emergency: Countries across the world experience massive flooding
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp