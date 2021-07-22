STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Seeking reform, US holds USD 1.3 million in dues from WADA

The government has criticized the agency for not moving urgently enough to reform itself in the wake of the Russian doping scandal.

Published: 22nd July 2021 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

World Anti-Doping Agency

World Anti-Doping Agency (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

TOKYO: The U.S. government will hold onto nearly half of the $2.93 million in dues it owes to the World Anti-Doping Agency while it waits to see how the global drug-fighting agency moves forward with reforming its governing structure.

Richard Baum of the White House drug control office told a congressional committee Wednesday that a $1.6 million payment to WADA would be made soon, but that in breaking with past practice, the full sum would not be delivered all at once.

"We believe half the payment is appropriate," Baum said.

"There have been some good conversations in WADA about reform, but we still believe that in order to be comfortable with making the full payment, we'd like to see additional steps forward."

The news, delivered at a hearing in Washington to provide updates on a recently passed law to criminalize international doping schemes, was the latest in a yearlong tussle between WADA and the U.S. government.

The government has criticized the agency for not moving urgently enough to reform itself in the wake of the Russian doping scandal.

The government has issued reports complaining the U.S. does not get its money's worth out of its contribution to WADA and does not have a large enough decision-making role in the worldwide agency.

The $2.93 million accounts for about 7.3% of WADA's $40 million budget; the U.S. normally delivers the entire amount in the first quarter of the year.

After the U.S. first threatened to withhold dues last summer, WADA responded by suggesting it might sanction countries that do not pay dues.

Congress then gave the White House office authority to withhold payment.

Baum said the government has had some "good conversations" with WADA "but we still believe that in order to be comfortable with making the full payment, we'd like to see additional steps forward."

WADA has been progressing with a series of reforms that would increase athlete representation on some of its decision-making boards, while also calling for higher levels of transparency.

"In collaboration with all of our diverse stakeholders, including the U.S. Government, WADA will continue to make meaningful improvements to ensure the Agency's governance evolves in line with its role and with the global fight against doping in sport in general," WADA spokesman James Fitzgerald said in a statement.

"We are confident that the U.S. Government will ultimately accept the outcomes of this democratic and collaborative process."

The U.S. and other critics say WADA's reforms don't go far enough.

They want a more thorough break between WADA and the IOC, which have members who sit on both agencies who can have conflicts of interest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WADA World Anti Doping Agency
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp