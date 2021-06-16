STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Indian 4x400m relay team looks to cement spot in Olympic Games

The world ranking keeps fluctuating as and when national teams improve their performance in different competitions across the globe.

Published: 16th June 2021 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

India’s leading quarter-miler Muhammed Anas

India’s leading quarter-miler Muhammed Anas (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian men's 4x400 metres relay squad will look to avoid elimination and stay in contention for Tokyo Olympic Games at the Indian Grand Prix (IGP) IV which takes place on June 21 in Patiala.

"Inclusion of men's 4x400m relay team in the IGP IV programme will give athletes a chance to improve their timing before the deadline of June 29. India's world rank is 15 while top 16 teams are eligible to compete at the Olympics," a national athletics coach told IANS.

The world ranking keeps fluctuating as and when national teams improve their performance in different competitions across the globe.

"Based on India's performance of 3 minutes 02.59 seconds clocked in July 2019 in Turkey, the national team is in the top 16 world rankings. However, the current ranking is 15 -- too close for comfort -- and it is important to improve performance before the deadline of June 29," added the coach.

Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Rajiv Arokia and Noah Nirmal Tom are the four key runners in the relay team.

According to one of the runners, since the gap between the men's individual 400m race and 4x400m relay events at the IGP IV would be between 30-45 minutes, it won't be possible for athletes shortlisted for the relay squad to compete in the individual event.

"The recovery time is very less. To post a good time in an individual event and then run a fast relay leg of the 4x400m event would be difficult," said the athlete.

Baton exchange will be another key factor in the relay race to improve time.

"Any error in baton exchange could prove costly," said the coach.

Athletes in the core group will get another chance to improve their ranking, during the National Inter-State Athletics Championships scheduled to be held in Patiala from June 25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olympic Games Amoj Jacob Muhammed Anas Rajiv Arokia Noah Nirmal Tom
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp