American shot putter Ryan Crouser smashes world record in Eugene

By IANS

WASHINGTON: Olympic champion Ryan Crouser broke the 31-year-old men's shot put world record as he topped the US Olympic trials event in Eugene, Oregon.

The 29-year-old Crouser, who won gold at the 2016 Olympic games in Rio, achieved his winning mark of 23.37m in the fourth round, adding 25 centimetres to the world record set by compatriot Randy Barnes in 1990, reports Xinhua.

Reigning world champion Joe Kovacs finished second with 22.34m, followed by Payton Otterdahl with a personal best of 21.92m on Friday.

Crouser's previous career best mark was 23.01m which he achieved last month in Tucson, US. He also set the shot put world indoor record of 22.82m earlier this year, breaking the previous record of 22.66m, also set by Barnes in 1989.