STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Two national records for sprinter Dutee Chand

She, however, fell agonisingly short of Tokyo Olympic qualification mark, which is 11.15 seconds.

Published: 22nd June 2021 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand (Photo | PTI)

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: INDIA'S ace sprinter Dutee Chand added yet another feather in her cap on Monday as she broke her previous national record by clocking 11.17 seconds in women's 100m dash at the Indian Grand Prix 4 in Patiala.

She, however, fell agonisingly short of Tokyo Olympic qualification mark, which is 11.15 seconds.

The 25-year-old athlete from Odisha can still make it to the mega event through her ranking which is 42 on the Road to Tokyo list. The top 56 qualify for the Games.

"I am extremely happy with my performance today (Monday) as I broke my own national record", said Dutee Chand. Despite missing out on the Olympic qualification mark by a whisker, Dutee is confident of making the Olympic cut in the upcoming inter-state nationals, which is scheduled from June 25 to 29.

"Though I missed the qualification mark, I am happy with my preparations. As of now, I am the fastest Indian sprinter this year. I will put my best foot forward in the forthcoming inter-state senior national athletics championships to achieve my Olympic goals," she added.

She along with Hima Das, S Dhanalakshmi and Archana Suseendran also bettered the previous national record in 4x100m. The quartet clocked 43.37 seconds. However, they needed to clock 43.05 seconds to be in the top 16 teams on the Road to Tokyo list.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dutee Chand
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp