STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Will work hard to give my best during Tokyo Olympics: Indian shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who bagged his berth for Tokyo Olympics, said he will work hard to give his best shot in the upcoming Games.

Published: 22nd June 2021 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Indian shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Indian shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who bagged his berth for Tokyo Olympics yesterday, said he will work hard to give his best shot in the upcoming Games.

Tajinderpal shattered his own national record, twice here at the Indian Grand Prix IV, on Monday. He crossed the Olympic Qualification mark with a throw of 21.49m and also broke his own National Record; the Olympic Qualification mark is set at 21.10m.

Tajinderpal broke his national record of 20.92m -- twice -- after throwing another throw of 21.28m. With the herculean effort of 21.49m, 26-year-old did not only improve on his own national record but he also managed to breach the Asian record.

Tajinder said despite many hurdles he and his coach stood strong and battled every situation to achieve the feat.

"Finally I have achieved my target for a ticket to #Tokyo2020. In spite of numerous setbacks like injuries and Covid situations, me and my coach Sh. Mohinder Singh Dhillon stood strong.I am happy that now I have qualified for Tokyo 2020 and will work hard to give my best during the games," Tajinder Toor tweeted.

On the same day, Tokyo 2020 bound discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur also broked the national record -- for the second time in the last four months -- at the Indian Grand Prix IV.

Kamalpreet Kaur hurled the discus 66.59m, comfortably shattering her own previous national record of 65.06m set in March 2021 on the final day of the Federation Cup.

Notably, she is still the first Indian woman to breach the elusive 65m mark and now she has done it twice in the gap of four months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tajinderpal Singh Toor Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp