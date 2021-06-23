STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Pride of China' Sun Yang is 'victim' after doping ban, claims lawyer

The three-time Olympic champion's career was in tatters on Tuesday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport's suspension for refusing to give a sample to doping inspectors.

Published: 23rd June 2021 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Disgraced Chinese swimming star Sun Yang

Disgraced Chinese swimming star Sun Yang (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SHANGHAI: "Pride of China" Sun Yang is "a victim of political posturing" and did not break doping rules, his lawyer said, after a ban of more than four years put the swimming star out of the Tokyo Olympics.

The three-time Olympic champion's career was in tatters on Tuesday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport's suspension for refusing to give a sample to doping inspectors.

At the end of a long-running and controversial case, the Lausanne-based court reduced its original ban of eight years after Sun, 29, appealed to Switzerland's federal supreme court over alleged bias.

The new ban of four years and three months, backdated to February 2020, rules the 1,500m freestyle world record-holder out of next month's Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Asian Games in his home city of Hangzhou.

Sun, who was banned for three months in 2014 for a separate doping offence, will be eligible to return in time for the Paris 2024 Games, although he will be 32 by then.

Writing on Chinese social media, his lawyer Zhang Qihuai said Sun's legal battle "exposed the complexities involved in fighting international cases and dealing with foreign relations (in sports), the weakness and defects of the domestic system and athlete protection measures.

"Sun Yang fulfilled his responsibilities, but he has become a victim of political posturing in this international case."

Zhang, of Lanpeng Law Firm, called Sun "the pride of China" and added: "No one can understand the helplessness and hardship of athletes in his position.

"I can only say forever: Sun Yang did not violate the rules and there were no violations detected in the results (from doping tests).

"Unfortunately for China and even the world, such an excellent athlete has fallen into the hands of international organisations manipulated by some people."

Sun, who has been dogged by controversy throughout his career, has always maintained his innocence in the murky events of September 2018 when doping inspectors visited his home and a member of his entourage smashed a vial containing a sample of his blood.

The reigning 200m freestyle Olympic champion, who is also an 11-time world champion, says the testers were not qualified or authorised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics doping swimming Olympic swimming
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp