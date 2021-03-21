STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Sailing duo Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy turn carriers, get boats from UAE to Oman

The boats of most of the Indian team got stuck in Abu Dhabi last March as the team was preparing for original Olympic qualifier.

Published: 21st March 2021 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Asian Games bronze winners KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar

Asian Games bronze winners KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar

By Swaroop Swaminathan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Varun  Thakkar and KC Ganapathy got down to work in the last week of February. Stationed in Abu Dhabi thanks to a sponsor, they were getting ready for the upcoming Olympic qualifiers. Then, word got to them.

The already rescheduled meet, one last chance for Asian sailors to book a place in Tokyo, would be moved to Oman from April 1 to 8. That’s when both of them had an inkling of the task at hand: moving their equipment from Abu Dhabi in the UAE to Al Musannah Sports City, some 100 kms north of Muscat, Oman.

Not just their boats but also moving the equipment of the entire Indian contingent. The first thing both of them did was make a list, jotting down the items they had to move. "Sails, foils, spars, ropes, tools.. etc. etc," says Ganapathy.

In all, they had to retrieve from inside the storage of the Abu Dhabi port the nuts and bolts of more than 10 boats and put them together. It's exactly like it sounds, super hard work. "All the boats were already dismantled. The main issue was finding all the parts in storage and putting it together. So much lifting in the sun is pretty hard here," he says.

The Asian Games medallist jokes that it took 'grit, spit and a lot of duct tape' to get it done. But he's sure that his teammates would have done the same for him if they happened to be in Abu Dhabi. "I’m sure if our teammates were here, they’d have done the same for us," he said. 

Even if Ganapathy is quick to downplay his role, India's laser coach, Alexandr Denisiuc, praises the pair. "It took a lot of effort to organise, to do the packing from one to another place. Thanks to 49er boys, Gana and Varun who managed that logistic mission on their own for the entire Indian team."

The boats of most of the Indian team got stuck in Abu Dhabi last March as the team was preparing for original Olympic qualifier.

As COVID-19 struck, all of them hurriedly got into flights to come back to India to beat lockdown. If Varun and Ganapathy hadn’t helped the team out, the entire squad will have had to rent equipment onsite to compete.

Not ideal in an Olympic qualifier.  Back to the present and the contingent, who have already reached the Sports City - the boats are still in UAE waiting for the paperwork to be cleared before they can be shipped via road to neighbouring Oman - just finished serving quarantine.

The challenge between now and April 1 is to get familiar with the water, conditions and the boat. Denisiuc says the team is shaping up well. "Gym and workouts are permitted after 48 hours of quarantine and two local tests with negative results. Everyone is going to gym and doing their physical preparation. As soon as the boats are here, we are allowed to go out according to protocol to test the locals. I think all the teams are going through the same procedure, so everyone is equal on that side," he remarks.

Ganapathy goes further, he says they have the ability to qualify for the Olympics: a place where no Indian sailor has been since 2008. "If we go out and sail our best, we've the skill and experience to win Time, as always, will tell," he adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KC Ganapathy Varun  Thakkar Al Musannah Sports City India sailing team
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp