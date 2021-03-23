DNA analysis to test integrity of urine samples

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what could be a first in India, a DNA analysis to prove the integrity of urine sample is set to be done soon. The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to collect a DNA sample from motorbike rider Vijay Singh by March 25 and send it to a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited lab in London for analysis. Singh, who tested positive during an event in November 2018, claimed his samples were tampered with. He was handed a four-year ban in January last year from the date of notice of charge (25.01.2019).

Sports lawyer Vidushpat Singhania informed this daily that the court agreed to his plea made on behalf of the athlete and directed NADA to collect the DNA sample by March 25. “This was agreed upon by the Anti-doping appeals panel also,” said Singhania. Though the Anti-Doping disciplinary panel did not agree to DNA analysis saying Singh’s argument did not look like a legitimate ground, the appeals panel felt otherwise. “The appeals panel cleared it subject to WADA consent. Even that did not take time. When NADA wrote to WADA on DNA analysis, it replied within a day and said it can be done for anti-doping purposes.”

The whole DNA analysis and sampling cost however would be borne by the athlete. The amount of £752 had been transferred to the London laboratory in November last year. Unfortunately, until now no sample collection was done. “We had to approach the Delhi High Court,” said Singhania. “Gene and DNA testing can be done for biological passport and for any other legitimate anti-doping purpose,” said Singhania. “When we talk about anti-doping process, then the panel can order it if they think it is needed. It is not a matter of right but if there is a tangible ground and the panel agrees to it, then it can be done.”

The narrative of the whole story is quite interesting. Singh felt he was riding for the love of sport. He was not a die-hard professional rider. And there was no way he could have ingested something like stanazalol (anabolic steroid). “I am sure about it and I don’t remember taking this hardcore performance enhancing drug,” he told this newspaper. “My sport doesn’t demand and I don’t need to take. I’m not into body-building.”

Singh had been maintaining there were issues at the dope collection centre. “There were too many people inside and there were samples on the table and my urine could be mixed up,” he said. “I want to clear my name from this and also set a precedent for other athletes who go through such ordeal because of dope control official’s fault.”

According to the petition filed in court, NADA has not called Singh “even after receiving affirmation from WADA and payment of the requisite fees on 23.11.2020… along with booking of the courier services”. The hearing was before single-judge bench of Pratibha Singh. Senior advocate Rajiv Dutta and Singhania took up the case.