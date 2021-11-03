STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Indian amateur golfers dream of passage to Masters and Open from Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

They are part of the six-member Indian team, which is also joined by another Dubai-based India and all are making their debut at AAC, which starts on Wednesday.

Published: 03rd November 2021 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Amateur golfer Rohan Dhole Patil

Amateur golfer Rohan Dhole Patil (Photo| Instagram)

By PTI

DUBAI: Rohan Dhole Patil, India's highest ranked amateur golfer in the field, was not clear that a win at the 12th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship would get him into both the Masters and The Open next year.

In contrast, his teammates Aryan Roopa Anand and Shubham Jaglan have thought about nothing else but this reward. They are part of the six-member Indian team, which is also joined by another Dubai-based India and all are making their debut at AAC, which starts on Wednesday.

The team is Rohan Dhole Patil (25), Arjun Gupta (17), Akshay Neranjan (20), Shubham Jaglan (17), the 2019 All India Amateur winner Aryan Roopa Anand (19) and Milind Soni (16). Yet another Indian, Arkesh Bhatia has made the field as a nomination from the Emirates Golf Association.

The 19-year-old Bengalurean Aryan, who won the 2019 All India Amateur Championships, said, "It was surreal (when told that he would be in the Indian team for AAC), because this is I think one of the biggest events in amateur golf for people on the Asian side.

"It's my dream to be in the Masters and The Open. This is an opportunity to do that. I was elated, I was very excited. I got to know about this a month and a half prior, and it's the only thing I could look forward to," he said.

He admitted he has been training with this event in mind for the last month and more. "...it's been a good two months. A lot of trial and error and heading into this week, I know what I need to be doing and I know where my head is," he said.

Talking of how he dealt with the pandemic and keeping fit during that period, the Indian amateur champion said, "It was tough. When you're in form you want to play as many events as you want and you want to go out there and compete day in and day out, and obviously we were all locked in our homes."

"So we did a lot of home workouts and chipping in the backyard. I took it as a blessing in disguise. I worked on the things that we felt we didn't have time to work on. You try and take the positive out of everything, and I feel that is something that we did," he added.

On the other hand, Patil, ever since he heard what was at stake, has felt all the more pumped up. "I have been thinking only about that. I am in good form and I liked the Dubai Creek course and I am raring to go," he said.

A latecomer to golf, Patil, who was three times runner-up at Zonal events in India, added, "I began playing golf only in 2008 or so when I was 13-14. I played badminton in my school days and then picked up golf and I liked it it better."

"Originally when I started playing golf, I thought it was an easy sport. Now I have discovered the challenges of the sport and it has become my passion. This is the biggest event I have ever played," he added.

Jaglan (17) a prodigy of sorts, who came from a family of wrestlers, went to United States for college. "Even though I love golf, what if golf were not there. I had an injury and then came COVID. Playing for college, where it is very competitive, has made me solid," said Jaglan, who arrived late on Monday and missed the practice round as he had to take a COVID test and wait for results.

The annual championship, which offers a spot on two of the most prestigious major championships next year - the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club and The Open at St Andrews" Old Course - was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asia Pacific Amateur Championship Aryan Roopa Anand Shubham Jaglan Rohan Dhole Patil The Open
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp