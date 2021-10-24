STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fabio Quartararo wins MotoGP world title after Bagnaia crashes out at Misano

Quartararo, 22, surged from 15th on the starting grid to finish fourth behind race winner Marc Marquez, who had been pursuing Bagnaia for almost the entire race.

Published: 24th October 2021

Petronas Yamaha SRT's French rider Fabio Quartararo celebrates on the podium after winning the MotoGP race of the Spanish Grand Prix at the Jerez racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera on July 19, 2020.

By AFP

ITALY: Fabio Quartararo won his first MotoGP world title on Sunday after his closest rival Francesco Bagnaia crashed out of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Bagnaia, who was 52 points behind Quartararo with three races including this race remaining, was comfortably leading when he fell with just a few laps left to hand the Frenchman his country's first ever MotoGP championship.

Marquez's Honda teammate Pol Espargaro was second and Italian rider Enea Bastianini of Ducati came third.

Italian rider Bagnaia's job was made harder just three laps into the race when his teammate Jack Miller, who started from second on the grid, skidded off the track.

The Australian was protecting Bagnaia from attacks from six-time MotoGP champion Marquez, who also won the Grand Prix of the Americas in the last round.

